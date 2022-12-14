Aerosoft Releases FSDG La Romana Casa De Campo International Airport for MSFS

Fancy a Caribbean cruise? Then head for La Romana, Dominican Republic now! This is where the big cruise ships leave for their trips through the Caribbean. Only a short trip away from the US, La Romana Casa De Campo International Airport is the perfect destination for GA and airliner pilots in the Caribbean.

A great scenery for a great LITE-price.

Features

Accurate rendition of La Romana International Airport, Campo de Casa (MDLR)

MSFS technologies (dynamic lighting, reflective textures,…)

Static ships at cruise terminal included

Optimized for great performance and visual results

Compatible with all known add-ons

Manual included

