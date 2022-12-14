Aerosoft Releases FSDG La Romana Casa De Campo International Airport for MSFS

Fancy a Caribbean cruise? Then head for La Romana, Dominican Republic now! This is where the big cruise ships leave for their trips through the Caribbean. Only a short trip away from the US, La Romana Casa De Campo International Airport is the perfect destination for GA and airliner pilots in the Caribbean.
A great scenery for a great LITE-price.
Features
- Accurate rendition of La Romana International Airport, Campo de Casa (MDLR)
- MSFS technologies (dynamic lighting, reflective textures,…)
- Static ships at cruise terminal included
- Optimized for great performance and visual results
- Compatible with all known add-ons
- Manual included
