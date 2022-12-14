  • Aerosoft Releases FSDG La Romana Casa De Campo International Airport for MSFS

    Aerosoft: La Romana Casa De Campo International Airport for MSFS

    Fancy a Caribbean cruise? Then head for La Romana, Dominican Republic now! This is where the big cruise ships leave for their trips through the Caribbean. Only a short trip away from the US, La Romana Casa De Campo International Airport is the perfect destination for GA and airliner pilots in the Caribbean.

    A great scenery for a great LITE-price.

    Features

    • Accurate rendition of La Romana International Airport, Campo de Casa (MDLR)
    • MSFS technologies (dynamic lighting, reflective textures,…)
    • Static ships at cruise terminal included
    • Optimized for great performance and visual results
    • Compatible with all known add-ons
    • Manual included

