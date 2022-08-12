Neil's Tours Releases UK Farm Strips Vol. 19 For MSFS 2020

Here we have another 20 farm strips. Most are new fields but a few have been updated as well. Most of the airfields are artistic licence and are not meant to represent the real buildings. I have provided a parking spot at all of the fields. As MSFS has progressed I am even more convinced that this simulation when the few problems with the heavy metal have been ironed out will eventually go on to be No. 1 for many years to come.

Note Important

You need to download the Model Library separately.

As the airfields increase in custom built models (as it was the FSX) so does the program size. I am unable at this time to place the models any other way than in your community folder because a lot of the models are used multiple times, if you have purchased earlier volumes of my work then you will already have most of my models. The bonus is if you design scenery yourself you have my permission to use them, Please let me know is all I ask.

Included Airfields

(U) updated

Bogs of Mayne SC05 Darlton-Gliding-Club AG816 Denford Manor Airstrip AG100 Druridge Bay AG104 Durleighmarsh Farm Airstrip AC01 Eastfield Farm EG24 East Nether Cobra Farm SC04 Eccles Newton Farm Strip EG919 ElmhamLodge Airstrip UK08 Ewesley Airstrip EGRL Fir Grove Airstrip AG997 Folly Farm AG991 Forest Farm Airstrip EGXB Middlehan Airfield (U) AG101 North-Moreton EGRN Pear Tree Farm EGEB Plaistows AG508 Ranston Airstrip EGFU Truleigh (U) AG73 Waddesden Airstrip AG990

Along with the scenery you also get a guide book in PDF format. The guide includes information on the fields, including written details, charts and photos that will help you find and enjoy the scenery.

Purchase Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips Vol. 19

See other Neil's Tours scenery for MSFS 2020