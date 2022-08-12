  • Neil's Tours Releases UK Farm Strips Vol. 19 For MSFS 2020

    Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips Vol. 19

    Here we have another 20 farm strips. Most are new fields but a few have been updated as well. Most of the airfields are artistic licence and are not meant to represent the real buildings. I have provided a parking spot at all of the fields. As MSFS has progressed I am even more convinced that this simulation when the few problems with the heavy metal have been ironed out will eventually go on to be No. 1 for many years to come.

    Note Important

    You need to download the Model Library separately.

    As the airfields increase in custom built models (as it was the FSX) so does the program size. I am unable at this time to place the models any other way than in your community folder because a lot of the models are used multiple times, if you have purchased earlier volumes of my work then you will already have most of my models. The bonus is if you design scenery yourself you have my permission to use them, Please let me know is all I ask.

    Included Airfields

    (U) updated

    1. Bogs of Mayne SC05
    2. Darlton-Gliding-Club AG816
    3. Denford Manor Airstrip AG100
    4. Druridge Bay AG104
    5. Durleighmarsh Farm Airstrip AC01
    6. Eastfield Farm EG24
    7. East Nether Cobra Farm SC04
    8. Eccles Newton Farm Strip EG919
    9. ElmhamLodge Airstrip UK08
    10. Ewesley Airstrip EGRL
    11. Fir Grove Airstrip AG997
    12. Folly Farm AG991
    13. Forest Farm Airstrip EGXB
    14. Middlehan Airfield (U) AG101
    15. North-Moreton EGRN
    16. Pear Tree Farm EGEB
    17. Plaistows AG508
    18. Ranston Airstrip EGFU
    19. Truleigh (U) AG73
    20. Waddesden Airstrip AG990

    Along with the scenery you also get a guide book in PDF format. The guide includes information on the fields, including written details, charts and photos that will help you find and enjoy the scenery.

    Purchase Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips Vol. 19
    See other Neil's Tours scenery for MSFS 2020

