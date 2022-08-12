  • VirtualUA Announces Home For The Holiday Event

    Dallas, Texas, December 08, 2022----VirtualUA, Inc. (vuainc.org) is thrilled to announce our annual Holiday event, Home for the Holidays. The event will take place on December 10th at 2100z. Our route will take us from Chicago O’Hare (ORD) to Winnipeg, Canada (YWG), and finally, to our destination of Denver, Colorado (DEN).

    We want to thank REX Simulations, TFDI Design, JetStream Radio, ORBX, Flightbeam, FS2CREW, Flight1, Simmarket, and Aerosoft for supporting our community here at VUA. We could not have achieved the level of success we are at now without their help! We, as a community, look forward to supporting them throughout the coming years.

    The above companies have graciously sponsored the event by donating some awesome prizes for pilots to win. To be eligible to win, you must be a pilot on our roster and RSVP through Discord. In addition to the prizes, our friends at VATSIM will provide ATC from gate to gate. This event is shaping up to be a great one. We look forward to sharing the friendly skies with everyone this December 10. We wish you and your family a Happy Holidays.

    VirtualUA, Inc. www.vuainc.org

    VirtualUA, Inc. is a U.S.-based 501c3 Charitable Non-Profit Organization; we are not affiliated with or sponsored by United Air Lines, Inc or the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

