Microsoft Flight Simulator Celebrates 10 Million Pilots

Microsoft Flight Simulator is thrilled to mark another momentous milestone made possible by our tremendous community. Since the introduction 27 months ago of the latest version of Microsoft Flight Simulator, we have released 27 robust updates to simmers. All completely free! On 11 November, we celebrated our 40th Anniversary with the release of the Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition. And, today we are excited to announce that more than 10 million pilots have enjoyed the beauty, awe and wonder of the world available in Microsoft Flight Simulator across Windows/PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox console.

We would not have reached any of these milestones without the continued support of our amazing community and their ongoing engagement and contributions. Because it’s a day for celebrating numbers, we want to share a few more impressive accomplishments of our community:

500 million flights

40 billion miles flown

Equivalent of 10 million trips around the Earth

Equivalent of 200 round trips from Earth to sun

And we’re just getting started! We have exciting plans for 2023 and beyond. Join the 10 million pilots in Microsoft Flight Simulator today! The sky is calling!

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available for Xbox Series X|S and PC with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Windows, and Steam, and on Xbox One and supported mobile phones, tablets, and lower-spec PCs via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Source