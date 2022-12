TDM Scenery Design Announces LEAM Almeria Airport MSFS

Taking to their Facebook page, TDM Scenery Design has announced that LEAM Almeria Airport in south-eastern Spain will be their next project. The airport is close to the main tourist centers of the region such as Cabo de Gata-Níjar Natural Park, El Ejido, Mojácar, Roquetas de Mar or Vera.

