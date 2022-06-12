Aerosoft Releases Airport Bratislava for MSFS

Bratislava Airport, also called Letisko Bratislava, (IATA: BTS, ICAO: LZIB) is the biggest international airport in the Slovak Republic, located 9 km from the city center. The airport handles approximately 2 million passengers, 26,000 tonnes of cargo and 27,000 aircraft movements annually. Regular flights to Bratislava Airport are operated by Air Cairo, AirExplore, flydubai, Ryanair, Smartwings and Wizz Air.

The Bratislava Airport scenery was designed for Microsoft Flight Simulator with its subsequent updates. For the Bratislava Airport project, a detailed airport infrastructure has been implemented, including administrative buildings and hangars.

Models of static aerodrome vehicles, including fire engines, fuel tankers, and official transport vehicles, have been authentically recreated based on the real vehicles used at Bratislava Airport.

The passenger terminal features a detailed interior, with animated passengers inside the building, as well as on the territory of the airport.

The project includes custom models of lamps along the taxiways with lighting connected to them.

Features

Aerial covering the territory of the airport, made in CGL format;

A significant part of the 3D objects made with the LODs system;

Models of lamps along the runway, taxiway, apron with lighting connected to them;

Original signs which are illuminated at night;

Detailed passenger terminal with interior;

Animated passengers inside the terminal and on the territory of the airport;

Detailed logistics parks: Action DC Bratislava, DPD courier company;

Shopping centers located near runway: 04 Decathlon Pharos, BAUHAUS, SCONTO, Segum;

DHL delivery service;

Detailed customs building and Slovak air traffic control center LPS SR;

Animated cars, train moving from runway 04;

Hangar and office building of Austrian Technik Bratislava;

The Air Livery hangar is made with animated gates that open in the morning and close in the evening. At night, the hangar gate can be opened/closed by Pressing the steering column.

