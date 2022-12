Just Flight - F28 Fellowship Preview Video MSFS

In our last development update we previewed some of the recent work on the exterior animations, ground equipment and aircraft systems coding. Alongside continuing work on those areas, the team have been busy configuring the numerous exterior and interior aircraft lights that bring the aircraft to life at night. This video shows all of that work off.

