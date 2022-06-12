  • Rolling Cumulus Releases 5 Flying Days In Maya Country for MSFS

    by
    robert
    Published on 12-06-2022 10:48 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Rolling Cumulus – 5 Flying Days In Maya Country – MSFS

    MSFS “Trips” are fun for about three trips. Then they get boring, they all do the same.”Sightseeing” around the sky in a very easy way by following the compass and see where they take you. They are ok for beginner pilots but not for Professional Experienced Pilots.

    Our “REAL RCS TRIPS” have been designed following real Flight Plans giving routes with distances in NM and Compass Bearings —You like real pilots will :Study a Flight Plan, Check Waypoints, Note Stops, Weather and Locations where you Divert from the regular route in order to reach a given objective.

    You will communicate with your dispatcher at specific locations for instructions. You get these by VIDEO and VOICE.

    You will fly complete “DAYS” with many parameters. weather for the day’s flight or for specific Legs of the day.

    As experienced pilot you will calculate Time to and From the given point and calculate reciprocal direction to the airport you took off from in order to continue the next leg.

    Three categories are presented: Easy for new pilots, Medium for pilots with some experience and Hard for Professional pilots.

    • Twelve never seen far away charity mission airstrips in Guatemala
    • Receive instructions by video/audio
    • More than fourteen “RCS adventure-trips”–real flights no sightseeing!
    • 5 complete flying days in Guatemala
    • Detailed manual and installation instructions
    • Very detailed route maps for each day with all waypoints and charity missions locations.
    • Designed for new pilots, pilots with some experience in bush flying and “very difficult and dangerous flights for experienced pilots”

    Purchase Rolling Cumulus: 5 Flying Days In Maya Country for MSFS
    View all Rolling Cumulus Software products here

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc birds boeing boeing 737 burning blue design canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-3 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design embraer f-35 flybywire france fs2crew fs2004 fsx helicopter ifr indiafoxtecho inibuilds iniscene just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d orbx pilatus pmdg rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios snow sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Mac6737

    Even After Over Two Years . . .

    Thread Starter: Mac6737

    . . . they have failed to fix what are, to me at least, three incredibly annoying defects of MSFS: (1) When I save a flight, the navigation...

    Last Post By: jdmesq Today, 12:50 PM Go to last post
    Tristar35

    SSTSIM/Flight1 Concorde flies at an angle/rolls to the right.

    Thread Starter: Tristar35

    Good evening, I recently decided to go ahead and get the SSTSIM Concorde addon as I was looking to challenge myself with something other than the...

    Last Post By: lmhariano Today, 09:51 AM Go to last post
    plainsman

    New Where did you fly today

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    The original thread had lots of interest, but is getting too large. A short flight from Phillipsburg, Kansas to Holdrege, Nebraska. You fly over...

    Last Post By: lmhariano Today, 09:44 AM Go to last post
    adamb

    SHHH! I found Jan's secret cottage in the woods

    Thread Starter: adamb

    MSFS No explanation needed There he is sound asleep, hehe

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 09:31 AM Go to last post