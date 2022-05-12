  • Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips Vol. 18 Released For MSFS 2020

    Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips Vol. 18

    Here we have another 20 farm strips. Most are updates to existing fields but a few new ones are included. Most of the airfields are artistic licence and are not meant to represent the real buildings. I have provided a parking spot at all of the fields. As MSFS has progressed I am even more convinced that this simulation when the few problems with the heavy metal have been ironed out will eventually go on to be No. 1 for many years to come.

    Note Important

    You need to download the Model Library separately.

    As the airfields increase in custom built models (as it was the FSX) so does the program size. I am unable at this time to place the models any other way than in your community folder because a lot of the models are used multiple times, if you have purchased earlier volumes of my work then you will already have most of my models. The bonus is if you design scenery yourself you have my permission to use them, Please let me know is all I ask.

    Included Airfields

    1. Adbury Park GB054
    2. Chalksole Green AG988
    3. Challock Airfield (Kent-Gliding) EGKE
    4. Channel Gliding Club EGDH
    5. Chelworth House GB998
    6. Cherry Willingham AG987
    7. Clonoe Flying Club EINA
    8. Clotton Airstrip GB000
    9. Cold Harbour Farm GB092
    10. Colthrop Manor Farm GB053
    11. Conaglen Airstrip SC001
    12. Cornbury House GB055
    13. Corston Airstrip SC002
    14. Cottage Airstrip GB008
    15. Cowbit Airstrip AG007
    16. Danehill Airstrip GB007
    17. Otherton EGQH
    18. Spalding EGAF
    19. Woodlow-Farm EGJM
    20. Woods-Farm GB052

    Along with the scenery you also get an 18 page guide book in PDF format. The guide includes information on the fields, including written details, charts and photos that will help you find and enjoy the scenery.

    Purchase Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips Vol. 18
    See other Neil's Tours scenery for MSFS 2020

