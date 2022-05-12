Neil's Tours - UK Farm Strips Vol. 18 Released For MSFS 2020

Here we have another 20 farm strips. Most are updates to existing fields but a few new ones are included. Most of the airfields are artistic licence and are not meant to represent the real buildings. I have provided a parking spot at all of the fields. As MSFS has progressed I am even more convinced that this simulation when the few problems with the heavy metal have been ironed out will eventually go on to be No. 1 for many years to come.

Note Important

You need to download the Model Library separately.

As the airfields increase in custom built models (as it was the FSX) so does the program size. I am unable at this time to place the models any other way than in your community folder because a lot of the models are used multiple times, if you have purchased earlier volumes of my work then you will already have most of my models. The bonus is if you design scenery yourself you have my permission to use them, Please let me know is all I ask.

Included Airfields

Adbury Park GB054 Chalksole Green AG988 Challock Airfield (Kent-Gliding) EGKE Channel Gliding Club EGDH Chelworth House GB998 Cherry Willingham AG987 Clonoe Flying Club EINA Clotton Airstrip GB000 Cold Harbour Farm GB092 Colthrop Manor Farm GB053 Conaglen Airstrip SC001 Cornbury House GB055 Corston Airstrip SC002 Cottage Airstrip GB008 Cowbit Airstrip AG007 Danehill Airstrip GB007 Otherton EGQH Spalding EGAF Woodlow-Farm EGJM Woods-Farm GB052

Along with the scenery you also get an 18 page guide book in PDF format. The guide includes information on the fields, including written details, charts and photos that will help you find and enjoy the scenery.

