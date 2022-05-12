NMG Simulations: Christmas And The Way Forward For 2023

It is hard to believe that we have come to the end of another year, and it has been quite a year too! Our selection of airports for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 has grown even more this year! Sales for this new Flight Simulator has proven that it is a favourite among new users.

This is also the time when we need to say goodbye to three Flight Simulator packages: Microsoft Flight Simulator X, Prepar3D v4 and X-Plane 10. These packages have served us well, but it is time to move on.

The airports we have designed for these packages will remain on sale via our website and we will continue to provide limited support for them, but there will be no more updates for these airports, or any new airports designed for them. As a matter of fact, the last time we released any updates for these packages was two years ago!

X-Plane 12 is still in early access, but as soon as it is officially released, we will be adjusting our airports for that platform as well.

From next year we will move forward with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, Prepar3D v5 and X-Plane 11 and 12. The bulk of airports as well as the majority of the updates will be for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 as this is the platform that is the clear fan favourite among users. The number of sales generated by Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 overshadow all the other flight simulator packages we design airports for by far and it will be stupid for us to neglect such as opportunity!

As for the festive season, we will be around to answer questions and provide support, but obviously not on Christmas Day and New Year! Please expect responses on email to be slow from the 16th onwards. Bloemfontein Airport will be the last airport we will release for this year and we will not be starting any new projects until next year.

Now there is only one thing left to do and that is to wish all of you a Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year! If you will be on the roads this year, then please drive carefully and stay safe.

