Taburet Releases Switzerland Photorealistic X-Plane 11 and X-Plane 12

    Taburet – Switzerland Photorealistic for X-Plane 11 and X-Plane 12

    Complete coverage for Switzerland; photorealistic scenery using Swisstopo orthos; compiled at 2 m resolution. Include custom made forests to compliment the photorealistic coverage. Hand color edited for best results and texture clarity and water effects.

    Compatible with X-Plane 11 and X-Plane 12. Full Transparency and water effects available for X-Plane 12. Please note orthophotos cover water in X-Plane 11.

    If you like to use the custom made forests for this scenery; OpensceneryX is required. Feature full seasonal changes effects.

