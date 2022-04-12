Taburet Releases Switzerland Photorealistic X-Plane 11 and X-Plane 12

Complete coverage for Switzerland; photorealistic scenery using Swisstopo orthos; compiled at 2 m resolution. Include custom made forests to compliment the photorealistic coverage. Hand color edited for best results and texture clarity and water effects.

Compatible with X-Plane 11 and X-Plane 12. Full Transparency and water effects available for X-Plane 12. Please note orthophotos cover water in X-Plane 11.

If you like to use the custom made forests for this scenery; OpensceneryX is required. Feature full seasonal changes effects.

