TopSkills - Glass Simming 2020 V2 with Garmin NXi

Glass Simming 2020: How to use electronic flight decks and cockpits for truly realistic home flight simulations.

Enjoy your realistic simulations by using electronic flight decks and cockpits like real-world pilots.

Identify, read, and understand all flight, navigation, and aircraft instruments.

Make complete flight plans from departure to destination with waypoints and cruising altitudes.

Find airports, navaids, waypoints, intersections, fixes, and coordinates from the aviation databases.

Implement official airport procedures: SIDs, STARs, and IAPs.

Follow your flight plans on the navigation maps.

Implement and follow ATC-assigned airport procedures on the navigation maps.

Track from and to radio navaids.

See weather, terrain, and traffic on screen.

Learn about:

Primary Flight Displays

Multi-Function Displays

Navigation Displays

Control Panels

Flight Management Computers

Control Display Units

This is a free upgrade for customers that have purchased previous version.

Purchase TopSkills - Glass Simming 2020 V2 with Garmin NXi

See all TopSkills products at the FlightSim.Com Store