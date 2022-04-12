Glass Simming 2020: How to use electronic flight decks and cockpits for truly realistic home flight simulations.
Enjoy your realistic simulations by using electronic flight decks and cockpits like real-world pilots.
- Identify, read, and understand all flight, navigation, and aircraft instruments.
- Make complete flight plans from departure to destination with waypoints and cruising altitudes.
- Find airports, navaids, waypoints, intersections, fixes, and coordinates from the aviation databases.
- Implement official airport procedures: SIDs, STARs, and IAPs.
- Follow your flight plans on the navigation maps.
- Implement and follow ATC-assigned airport procedures on the navigation maps.
- Track from and to radio navaids.
- See weather, terrain, and traffic on screen.
Learn about:
- Primary Flight Displays
- Multi-Function Displays
- Navigation Displays
- Control Panels
- Flight Management Computers
- Control Display Units
This is a free upgrade for customers that have purchased previous version.
Purchase TopSkills - Glass Simming 2020 V2 with Garmin NXi
See all TopSkills products at the FlightSim.Com Store