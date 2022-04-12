  • TopSkills - Glass Simming 2020 V2 with Garmin NXi

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-04-2022 11:55 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    TopSkills - Glass Simming 2020 V2 with Garmin NXi

    Glass Simming 2020: How to use electronic flight decks and cockpits for truly realistic home flight simulations.

    Enjoy your realistic simulations by using electronic flight decks and cockpits like real-world pilots.

    • Identify, read, and understand all flight, navigation, and aircraft instruments.
    • Make complete flight plans from departure to destination with waypoints and cruising altitudes.
    • Find airports, navaids, waypoints, intersections, fixes, and coordinates from the aviation databases.
    • Implement official airport procedures: SIDs, STARs, and IAPs.
    • Follow your flight plans on the navigation maps.
    • Implement and follow ATC-assigned airport procedures on the navigation maps.
    • Track from and to radio navaids.
    • See weather, terrain, and traffic on screen.

    Learn about:

    • Primary Flight Displays
    • Multi-Function Displays
    • Navigation Displays
    • Control Panels
    • Flight Management Computers
    • Control Display Units

    This is a free upgrade for customers that have purchased previous version.

    Purchase TopSkills - Glass Simming 2020 V2 with Garmin NXi
    See all TopSkills products at the FlightSim.Com Store

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc birds boeing boeing 737 burning blue design canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-3 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design embraer f-35 flybywire france fs2crew fs2004 fsx helicopter ifr indiafoxtecho inibuilds iniscene just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d orbx pilatus pmdg rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios snow sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Brodie

    Does FS2004 work as good now as 4 years ago?

    Thread Starter: Brodie

    That's how long since I've run it, I've had FSX and MSFS. I'd like to install it again. Is there anything that has come up in the last 4 years I need...

    Last Post By: ViperPilot2 Today, 01:07 PM Go to last post
    valero

    DirectX 9?

    Thread Starter: valero

    I have a plane installed that asks me to install DirectX 9 before flying the plane. It sends me to The Microsoft web side to download DX9. Is it safe...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 12:26 PM Go to last post
    michaeljulian

    Finding Steam FSX folder for add ons

    Thread Starter: michaeljulian

    I have just started with FSX and wish to add further aircraft but I cannot find the programme folder. I have searched under Steam and FSX etc but no...

    Last Post By: f16jockey_2 Today, 12:21 PM Go to last post
    Joop Kruize

    Around the World in a Learjet.

    Thread Starter: Joop Kruize

    Stage 00 - Travel preparation. “Flying around the World”, and my rules of the game. The plan is to fly VFR/IFR from Eelde to Eelde (NL.) around...

    Last Post By: Joop Kruize Today, 10:52 AM Go to last post