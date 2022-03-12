  • Alps UHD Released For X-Plane 12

    Nels_Anderson
    Alps UHD Relased For X-Plane 12

    The team of Frank Dainese and Fabio Bellini are known for their highly detailed mountain scenery, and this is there biggest release yet. Alps UHD for X-Plane 12 covers over 8000 sq km (3000 sq mi) including parts of France, Italy and Switzerland.

    It includes four main packages:

    • Eiger Park
    • Matterhorn Park
    • Aosta
    • Mont Blanc and main peaks of the Alps

    Almost all reconstructed with detailed 3D models with photographic textures. Reproduced major cities and towns with placement of thousands of custom buildings such as Churches, monuments public buildings, stations... and houses with characteristic typology of the place.

    Reproduced major airports and air-fields, some of them added in areas of tourist interest such as Cervinia, Gressoney , Courmayeur and Chamonix. All the terrain in this area has been reproduced with the use of polygons/textures that reproduce the area according to the terrain characteristics.

