FlightSim Studio AG Working On MSFS Embraer 175

Developer FlightSim Studio is now known to be working on an Embraer 175 regional jetliner for MSFS 2020, due to a video just posted by AviationLads. The video offers a first look at the exterior of the upcoming E-Jets, and addition videos are promised.

www.flightsim-studio.com

FlightSim Studio SeaRay Elite Released