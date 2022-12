FlyByWire Simulations Announces A32NX Stable Version 0.9.0

We are happy to announce our latest Stable which contains plenty of quality of life updates that enhance the user experience when using the A32NX. We now support SimBridge across all our versions allowing us to utilize external systems more easily. The aircraft has also seen major work across a variety of systems bringing an even more realistic simulation of the A320neo to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

