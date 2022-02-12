"OnAir" Workshop This Weekend

What: "OnAir" Workshop
When: Saturday, Dec 3rd, 11am PT, 2pm ET, 1900 UTC
Where: TeamSpeak3, connect to(ctrl-s):ts3.digitalthemepark.com or Discord
Additional Info: www.digitalthemepark.com
DigitalThemePark member, BrianS, will be conducting a workshop covering the "OnAir" Airline Manager. No experience is necessary. If you have ever wanted to give this a try, have not known where to start, and enjoy a calm and relaxed environment with like-minded others ... this is the place for you.
There are plenty of really good videos out there on the topic, but to supplement that material, we are going to have a "live" tutorial and Q&A for folks. Here is a synopsis of the topics covered:
* Introduction; what the heck is this all about
* Starting your own "company"
* Getting a loan and leasing/renting your first aircraft
* Choosing a job
* Flying the job
* Banking some coin
* Skills tree
* Where to go from here
As always, meet up with us on Discord or TeamSpeak (ts3.digitalthemepark.com) for more event details.
Note: We suggest getting connected before the event in order to make sure your headset fully works and is familiar with TeamSpeak3. Download TeamSpeak3 at www.teamspeak.com
, connect to ts3.digitalthemepark.com, and message Zoolander64 or one of the other [STAFF] members as we stay connected 24/7 and usually fly or are not far away from our computer. You can also use the FlightSim.Com/DigitalthemePark Discord, but most will be on TeamSpeak.
###
DigitalThemePark is a multi-gaming community of virtual "citizens". It provides organization and congregation of gamers through the use of Voice-over IP (TeamSpeak 3) while promoting the interests of gaming, software, and hardware. DigitalThemePark uses dedicated servers "in-the-cloud" for all of its 24/7 dedicated VoIP and Multiplayer services.
.