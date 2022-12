"OnAir" Workshop This Weekend

What: "OnAir" WorkshopWhen: Saturday, Dec 3rd, 11am PT, 2pm ET, 1900 UTCWhere: TeamSpeak3, connect to(ctrl-s):ts3.digitalthemepark.com or Discord Additional Info: www.digitalthemepark.com DigitalThemePark member, BrianS, will be conducting a workshop covering the "OnAir" Airline Manager. No experience is necessary. If you have ever wanted to give this a try, have not known where to start, and enjoy a calm and relaxed environment with like-minded others ... this is the place for you.There are plenty of really good videos out there on the topic, but to supplement that material, we are going to have a "live" tutorial and Q&A for folks. Here is a synopsis of the topics covered:* Introduction; what the heck is this all about* Starting your own "company"* Getting a loan and leasing/renting your first aircraft* Choosing a job* Flying the job* Banking some coin* Skills tree* Where to go from hereAs always, meet up with us on Discord or TeamSpeak (ts3.digitalthemepark.com) for more event details.Note: We suggest getting connected before the event in order to make sure your headset fully works and is familiar with TeamSpeak3. Download TeamSpeak3 at www.teamspeak.com , connect to ts3.digitalthemepark.com, and message Zoolander64 or one of the other [STAFF] members as we stay connected 24/7 and usually fly or are not far away from our computer. You can also use the FlightSim.Com/DigitalthemePark Discord, but most will be on TeamSpeak.###DigitalThemePark is a multi-gaming community of virtual "citizens". It provides organization and congregation of gamers through the use of Voice-over IP (TeamSpeak 3) while promoting the interests of gaming, software, and hardware. DigitalThemePark uses dedicated servers "in-the-cloud" for all of its 24/7 dedicated VoIP and Multiplayer services.