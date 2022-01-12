Coming Soon: ST Simulations EHBK Maastricht-Aachen Airport

EHBK Maastricht-Aachen Airport is currently in development for Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Features
- Maastricht Airport Terminal Model
- Interior of Airport Terminal
- Many Airport Buildings
- Custom CGL
- Custom Hangars
- Realistic and Highly Detailed Representation of the Airport
- Accurate runway and apron
- A lot of custom objects, models and details for the environment
- Highly Detailed Textures, Physically Based Rendering (PBR), Reflective and Realistic Textures
Source
Purchase ST Simulations products at the FlightSim.Com Store