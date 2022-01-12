Coming Soon: ST Simulations EHBK Maastricht-Aachen Airport

EHBK Maastricht-Aachen Airport is currently in development for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Features

Maastricht Airport Terminal Model

Interior of Airport Terminal

Many Airport Buildings

Custom CGL

Custom Hangars

Realistic and Highly Detailed Representation of the Airport

Accurate runway and apron

A lot of custom objects, models and details for the environment

Highly Detailed Textures, Physically Based Rendering (PBR), Reflective and Realistic Textures

