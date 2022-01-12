  • Coming Soon: ST Simulations EHBK Maastricht-Aachen Airport

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-01-2022 11:23 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Coming Soon: ST Simulations EHBK Maastricht-Aachen Airport

    EHBK Maastricht-Aachen Airport is currently in development for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Features

    • Maastricht Airport Terminal Model
    • Interior of Airport Terminal
    • Many Airport Buildings
    • Custom CGL
    • Custom Hangars
    • Realistic and Highly Detailed Representation of the Airport
    • Accurate runway and apron
    • A lot of custom objects, models and details for the environment
    • Highly Detailed Textures, Physically Based Rendering (PBR), Reflective and Realistic Textures

    Source
    Purchase ST Simulations products at the FlightSim.Com Store

