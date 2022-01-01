PMDG Plans To Develop Boeing 777X

With the Boeing 777X expected to enter service in 2025, aircraft developer PMDG has briefly announced in their forums that a flightsim model is "definitely in the plan". They also announce already having strong backing from the manufacturer.

No further details are offered.

Source

About The 777X

The new Boeing 777X will be the world’s largest and most efficient twin-engine jet, unmatched in every aspect of performance. With new breakthroughs in aerodynamics and engines, the 777X will deliver 10 percent lower fuel use and emissions and 10 percent lower operating costs than the competition. A true family, the 777X offers low-risk, profitable growth, industry-leading reliability and seamless integration with the 777 and 787 Dreamliner families for even more flexibility. But performance is just part of the story. With a spacious, wide cabin, new custom architecture and innovations from the 787 Dreamliner, the 777X will deliver the flight experience of the future.

Boeing Official Website