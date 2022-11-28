  • Just Flight Latest Update On FS Traffic MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-30-2022  
    Just Flight Latest Update On FS Traffic MSFS

    As we edge closer to the highly anticipated release of our first Traffic product for Microsoft Flight Simulator, here is a further development update from the FS Traffic team.

    We now have what we consider to be a solid build of FS Traffic, with all core features functional both in the simulator and in the external Traffic Control Centre app. We supplied a new build to our testing teams at the end of last week and we will be monitoring and acting on their feedback in the coming week or so. The main tasks going forward are predominantly fixing whatever bugs are raised as well as adding any final features that we feel will enhance the product further.

    Since the last update, we have been busy adding custom effects and animations, meaning that our aircraft now have effects such as contrails and engine efflux, as well as animations such as flaps, thrust reversers and wheel rotation which all vary depending on the aircraft’s state. This work is on-going with more animations and effects due to be added prior to release.

    All aircraft models and liveries from our initial specifications are now complete and further liveries are being added to the product as we endeavour to fill in as many gaps as we can.

    The team have also been investigating the effects that Sim Update 11 has had on the AI Traffic in MSFS. During testing we have noticed a sizeable number of improvements with the AI behaviour with this Sim Update, including improved taxi and take-off behaviour, however, there are also some areas where we have noticed new issues regarding AI capability in the sim. We are now investigating these areas and are working to try and overcome them. In the meantime, these issues have been reported to Asobo/Microsoft and we are hopeful further refinements to the AI traffic can be made in future MSFS updates.

