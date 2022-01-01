  • Tutorial: Setting The Altimeter

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-29-2022 12:28 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Setting the Altimeter - Two FAA Private Pilot Written Test Questions

    Setting the Altimeter - Two FAA Private Pilot Written Test Questions

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    Two questions from the FAA Private Pilot Written exam are shown with explanations, but some basics of setting the altimeter are shown first. Ever heard of a Kollsman window? In this video, you will find out why it is named a Kollsman window.

    An altimeter can be set using automated weather, but if automated weather doesn't exist at the departure airport, field elevation can be set into the altimeter. Both methods are shown as well as where to find automated weather frequencies on a sectional chart and in the FAA Chart Supplement book.

    Microsoft Flight Simulator is used for visual effects and may not be representative of how a real aircraft acts in every way. This video is for demontration and entertainment purposes, and not meant to replace instruction from a qualified instructor.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel
    The Corporate Pilot Guys Podcast

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

    
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

