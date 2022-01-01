Tutorial: Setting The Altimeter

Setting the Altimeter - Two FAA Private Pilot Written Test Questions By thecorporatepilotdad

Two questions from the FAA Private Pilot Written exam are shown with explanations, but some basics of setting the altimeter are shown first. Ever heard of a Kollsman window? In this video, you will find out why it is named a Kollsman window.

An altimeter can be set using automated weather, but if automated weather doesn't exist at the departure airport, field elevation can be set into the altimeter. Both methods are shown as well as where to find automated weather frequencies on a sectional chart and in the FAA Chart Supplement book.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is used for visual effects and may not be representative of how a real aircraft acts in every way. This video is for demontration and entertainment purposes, and not meant to replace instruction from a qualified instructor.

