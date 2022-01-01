  • SimWorks Studios PC-12 News

    Time for our update, with the venerable PC-12 being the first one in line! Starting with the bad news, the PC-12 will not make it for Christmas as planned and will slip into Q1/2023. The reason for that is that key people in the development process had connectivity problems and computer malfunctions, which cost us a month of work. In addition to that, we're going through a very strict QA process to make sure that everything is as good as we can make it, so any little wrinkles are getting ironed out early.

    Now, on to the good news! The 3D model for the exterior and interior are undergoing final review and will be in the paint shop next week. As soon as they pass scrutiny, we will upload them on Sketchfab, so you can preview them in 3D and VR from up close, until you get your hands on them. In the flight model department, the plane's unaccelerated stalls and glide ratio are very close to the real thing. Pitch & roll handling are good, yaw needs work, as do accelerated stalls and “dirty” configurations.

    In the avionics department, we are developing the aircraft's screens using the HTML5/JS/CSS pipeline that Working Title & Asobo use in the NXi. What this means is that the screens will be light on FPS and heavy on quality, as we use vector graphics for everything so far. The engine instrumentation system is complete with correct operation in all its elements, including the fuel totaliser, warnings and test mode. Now work has started on the EADI and EHSI, with the first vector drawings being implemented as you are reading these lines. It is worth mentioning that we commissioned a full set of vector drawings for the instrumentation, including two custom fonts for the LED displays and the font that appears on the EFIS screens, to ensure maximum authenticity.

    Next comes the Kodiak. An update to the aircraft is currently being tested, and we hope to be able to release it within December. In the new build we have reworked the flap lift and drag and they no longer excessively slow down the aircraft. Residual ITT has been further tuned and dissipates much faster now, following some comments from one of our Kodiak pilots. Ground handling has been improved, and we have improved the plane's tendency to pull hard left when trying to climb steep sloped runways. The sensitive pitch response that we fixed with 1.3.3 and got broken with 1.3.6 is the last thing we are working on.

    We will close out this update by thanking you for your interest in test-flying the RV-10. We are currently processing the pilots into the testing team and hope to have them test-flying the RV-10 any day now.

