Leonardo SH Fly The Maddog X 64 Bit Edition New Installers

As announced earlier this month we have new full installers for all our product range (MSFS2020 version # 1.1b123 - P3D v4 and v5 version # 2.2b840) ready for you to download: free for all our customers as usual, just download and run the installer - your product will be updated automatically keeping all your settings and liveries in place.

As mentioned before in this post we are finally bridging the gap among the P3D and MSFS versions, many missing features such as ACARS and CPDLC have been added back and now Simbrief and GSX integration are perfectly working, while we also have fixed a series of bugs both for the MSFS and the P3D platforms: see below the full changelogs.

All the documentation and manuals have been updated as well where needed, please remember to read it!

Happy landings!

1.1b123 - 27/11/2022

MSFS2020 edition

[NEW]

GSX Pro integration

Simbrief integration for automatic download of latest OFP from EFB

[FIXED]

SYSTEMS

fixed issue with autoland align mode

fixed issue that caused FMS in descent to slow down to 250kt below FL100 even if restriction was cancelled

fixed issue in Load Manager where in some cases routes created with the LM where not availables as coroute in the FMS

fixed issue with cockpit flood light

fixed issue in fms not loading approaches in certain airports

cabin pax light now dimmed also when seat belt switch on, reduced lights when dimmed (when off ground)

improved holdings

added all missing ACARS pages

added weather clients for METAR/ATIS (VATSIM/IVAO) and CPDLC

added printing of ACARS message to physical printer or Pushover app

OFP selection in EFB is now from a sorted list of files

EFFECTS

fixed issue with effects with latest MSFS version

reworked contrails effect

3D MODEL

fixed hole in the upper left vc window border

fixed issue with missing reflections in instruments glass

DOCUMENTATION

updated User Manual, Quick Guide and EFB Manual

OTHER

added tray application MDClient to overcome limitation of the sandboxed environment

removed routes folder from the aircraft folder, the common routes folder under Maddog X Files it is now used

moved PM calls and attendant voices to the 'VOICES' slider in MSFS

improved first-load MSFS compile time

2.2b840 - 27/11/2022

Prepar3d v4/v5 edition

[FIXED]

SYSTEMS

fixed issue that caused FMS in descent to slow down to 250kt below FL100 even if restriction was cancelled

fixed issue in Load Manager where in some cases routes created with the LM where not availables as coroute in the FMS

fixed issue in FMS not loading approaches in certain airports

improved holdings

OTHER

added cross-compatibility with GSX Pro for MSFS

Source