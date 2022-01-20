  • Aerosoft – Offshore Landmarks North Sea MSFS

    by
    robert
    Published on 11-28-2022 12:29 PM
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - Offshore Landmarks North Sea MSFS

    In 2030 65% of the North Sea will be an industrial zone. Over 70% of the electricity for countries surrounding the North Sea will be generated by the massive offshore wind parks. The North Sea is the biggest work site on the planet, where ships costing billions of dollars place and remove wind turbines and platforms. Thousands of people work there in often atrocious conditions. What used to be an ‘empty’ sea is now filled with platforms, wind farms and other structures. Aviation plays a huge role in this developing industry. Over 90% of European helicopter traffic is dedicated to the offshore industry.

    That is why we believe a scenery covering the North Sea, the English Channel and the Irish sea makes sense. With the simulator fully supporting helicopters, a new territory to explore is available!

    This project covers the North Sea, the Channel and the Irish Sea and attempts to include every man- made object.

    All the objects are placed in exactly the correct position using databases collected over many months. The ships are all located where they were on Jan 20, 2022, at 12:00 GMT. This means that every ship is in a ‘logical’ position. So, a cargo ship could be at an anchorage waiting for a port dock to become available, a small fishing vessel going to its fishing ground or a construction ship placing pylons for new wind turbines.

    We strongly recommend reading the manual before buying this product, so you are aware of our design decisions and possible limitations. You will find the manual here

    Purchase Aerosoft - Offshore Landmarks North Sea for MSFS
    Browse other Aerosoft products here

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc-3 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design embraer f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsx germany helicopter ifr indiafoxtecho inibuilds iniscene just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d orbx pilatus pmdg roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Skywatcher12

    If your FS2004 plane cost as much as the real thing...

    Thread Starter: Skywatcher12

    BUT...if you got one FS2004 plane for free and had to buy the rest at real plane prices, what plane would you take for free? I'd take the iFly...

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 01:35 PM Go to last post
    miatamariner

    Steam question

    Thread Starter: miatamariner

    I am considering purchasing MSFS2020 through Steam. I currently have FSX installed to a SSD to where I would also like to install MSFS2020. Does...

    Last Post By: miatamariner Today, 01:27 PM Go to last post
    adamb

    SHHH! I found Jan's secret cottage in the woods

    Thread Starter: adamb

    MSFS No explanation needed There he is sound asleep, hehe

    Last Post By: Macroburst Today, 12:22 PM Go to last post
    Ottersphere

    SimFlyers KPHX

    Thread Starter: Ottersphere

    Anybody know of any nooks or crannies on the good ole net to find this one? Thanks.

    Last Post By: Ottersphere Today, 11:50 AM Go to last post