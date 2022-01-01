  • VSKYLABS DC-3 Airliner Release Nears

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-28-2022 11:44 AM  
    0 Comments

    VSKYLABS DC-3 Airliner Release Nears

    The VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': DC-3 Airliner for X-Plane 12 (X-Plane by Laminar Research) - Coming (Really...) Soon!

    Today, a screenshot of the (WIP) passengers visualization feature. With each pre-defined station setup (per seats), weight is added, in the dedicated location.

    "Ladies and gentlemen, this is your stewardess speaking... We regret any inconvenience the sudden cabin movement might have caused, this is due to periodic air pockets we encountered, there's no reason to become alarmed, and we hope you enjoy the rest of your flight... By the way, is there anyone on board who knows how to fly a plane?"

    Source

    Hi all DC-3 fans! Here is another, more recent screenshot of the VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': DC-3 Airliner cockpit environment. The project is in advanced development stages and the release window for version v1.0 is expected 1-2 weeks from now, if all goes as expected.

    Source

