Tutorial: Maneuvering During Slow Flight -- Common Mistakes

    Maneuvering During Slow Flight

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    If you’ve ever heard the phrase “pitch for airspeed, power for altitude”, this is where this concept is learned and applied for takeoff and landing as well as go arounds and missed approaches.

    Learn the ins and outs of maneuvering during slow flight in this next video in my Learn To Fly Here series. Slow flight teaches airspeed control that must be learned in order to become a licensed pilot. Airspeed control is essential in the traffic pattern during landings, go-arounds, and during takeoff and climb out.

    As a former flight instructor with nearly 2,000 hours of dual flight instruction given, slow flight is one of the most important maneuvers that needs to be done correctly and well in order to have superior airspeed control.

    Maneuvering during slow flight is demonstrated in Microsoft Flight Simulator with the default Cessna 172. Tips and common errors are given and the FAA Airplane Flying Handbook is used as reference along with the Airman Certification Standards (ACS) which is formerly known as the Practical Test Standards (PTS).

    This video is intended as entertainment and is NOT meant to replace instruction from an appropriately qualified flight instructor.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel
    The Corporate Pilot Guys Podcast

    About The Author

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

