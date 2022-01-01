  • Navigraph Hits Snag With New Charts 8 Technology

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-25-2022 10:43 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Navigraph Hits Snag With New Charts 8 Technology

    We hit "a little snag" with our in-game panel for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Turns out that the vector tile technology we are using for Navigraph Charts 8 isn’t compatible with the rendering technology used in the simulator. Even if we were able to render charts this way the new charts would be a significant performance hit for the simulator which in turn would make the frame rate drop. Not good. Therefore we have worked intensively to find a solution and a way to shoehorn Navigraph Charts into the simulator with preserved frame rate. And we seem to have succeeded! We have rasterized all the charts and set up a separate pipeline for the In-Game Panel. Tests are positive - and we hope to release Navigraph Charts 8 for Microsoft Flight Simulator within the next few days.

    The background story is that we got this information a little late in the development process and therefore had to leave the in-game panel on Charts 7. This was fine for some, but especially VR users who do a lot of their prepping before they immerse in the HMD had their workflows disrupted. We also know that many VFR pilots were looking forward to the new charts in the In-Game Panel. And now they are coming! Just give us a minute while we prepare the last details! Thanks for your patience.

    Source
    Navigraph Charts 8 Released

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc birds boeing boeing 737 burning blue design canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsx germany helicopter ifr indiafoxtecho inibuilds iniscene just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d orbx pilatus pmdg roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios snow sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: FlightSim Community Survey 2022

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?24763-FlightSim-Community-Survey-2022

    Last Post By: Nels_Anderson Today, 11:25 AM Go to last post
    dogdish

    Anybody making a Eurocoptor HH-65 Dauphin for MSFS?

    Thread Starter: dogdish

    Or a variant such as the AS365 Dolphin, always loved its unique sound and looks. Who is making MSFS helicopters these days? Virtavia was the king...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 10:12 AM Go to last post
    beroun

    Shutting down FS restarts it

    Thread Starter: beroun

    Hi, Am encountering a weird issue. When shutting down FS9 it starts restarting itself to the initially saved default flight. Therefore I can...

    Last Post By: beroun Today, 09:41 AM Go to last post
    transcontinental

    X Plane 12 Parked Cars

    Thread Starter: transcontinental

    Hi Everybody, Aside from working on my night lighting edits, I also started work on adding parked vehicles onto the roadways. I never liked...

    Last Post By: transcontinental Yesterday, 10:39 PM Go to last post