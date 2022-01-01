Navigraph Hits Snag With New Charts 8 Technology

We hit "a little snag" with our in-game panel for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Turns out that the vector tile technology we are using for Navigraph Charts 8 isn’t compatible with the rendering technology used in the simulator. Even if we were able to render charts this way the new charts would be a significant performance hit for the simulator which in turn would make the frame rate drop. Not good. Therefore we have worked intensively to find a solution and a way to shoehorn Navigraph Charts into the simulator with preserved frame rate. And we seem to have succeeded! We have rasterized all the charts and set up a separate pipeline for the In-Game Panel. Tests are positive - and we hope to release Navigraph Charts 8 for Microsoft Flight Simulator within the next few days.

The background story is that we got this information a little late in the development process and therefore had to leave the in-game panel on Charts 7. This was fine for some, but especially VR users who do a lot of their prepping before they immerse in the HMD had their workflows disrupted. We also know that many VFR pilots were looking forward to the new charts in the In-Game Panel. And now they are coming! Just give us a minute while we prepare the last details! Thanks for your patience.

