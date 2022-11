Flight Replicas Previews P-40 N Series

I think it's about time to give an update on the P-40 "N" series.

The aircraft is about 98% complete, and back on track again after code changes were necessary after the MSFS SU11 update. Once final work is complete, then the aircraft be on to final testing and on to writing the Manual, etc.

In the meantime, if you want to see what it's looking like so far, these WIP screenshots should give you an idea.

