Tower Simulator 3 Near Release?

Judging by a recent twitter post by FeelThere it appears they are close to releasing Tower Simulator 3. Over the years, they have offered a variety of ATC and tower controller simulators, giving users the chance to experience aviation from a viewpoint different from the airplane cockpit.

Here's what they have to say:

Tower! Simulator 3

Introducing the latest generation of ATC simulator, that provides a level of immersion like no other. With advanced voice recognition, custom modelled and detailed airports and state-of-the-art lighting, geometry and textures. Watch planes take-off and land from the tower or down on the ground and feel like as if you were really there. Tower! Simulator 3 is the gold standard for air traffic control simulation.

Detailed Real-world Locations

Using OSM (Open Street Map) we are able to model most of the surrounding area with never seen before detail. Realistic lighting, simulated in real-time, with technology used by movie studios. Tower! Simulator 3 will have the most accurate lighting with cinematic fidelity. We’ve made this simulator to be the true benchmark for visuals in air traffic control simulation, which will include famous airports from around the world.

Airports

Some airports will be included in the game by default, so you will have them available from the first moment.

The first one of the airports to be included in Tower! Simulator 3 will be Raleigh-Durham (KRDU) in North Carolina. It has a main runway (5L-23R), a parallel runway (5R-23L) and a short runway (14-32), to serve its fluid regional traffic.

Another confirmed air terminal is the all time favorite at our team – St. Thomas Cyril E. King International Airport (TIST), with a single runway (10-28) but with the spectacular natural surroundings of a Caribbean island. You can see preview images of this scenario in previous articles on this blog. The list of airports is not yet finished… more to come!

Radar, Terrain, Strips

The ground and the terrain have 16x more detail than before. Every detail is sharp and accurate even up close. Content creators and streamers, make sure to have your streams ready to show off! Imagine you’re sitting in the control tower with the radars and displays in front of you. That’s right you will be sitting in the tower, viewing all the screens from a first-person perspective.

In Tower! Simulator 3 the ground radar has been updated with a modern look and feel, allowing the controller to see the full airport. Zoom into different areas on sub screens. The whole airport is at your fingertips.

The strips have become now paperless. It’s your choice to move and edit them to your liking. Each airport has a customizable digital strip display, designed to look and operate like an analogue strip board.

Weather Simulation

Tower! Simulator 3 has a brand-new weather display designed to see weather data and to change active runways. Watch as dynamic weather effects airport operations in real-time. The look and feel of each weather condition has been fully modeled.

Experience dense fog, cloudy skies, rainstorms, and more. All of it will affect the game, so keep your eyes on the weather!

Customize your Experience

In response to the requests of our loyal fans, you can now configure and customize the entire simulation to your liking.

Would you like to be able to assign different runways for specific aircraft, such as freighters? Now you can! Select the arrival runway by applying the corresponding filter for freighters, wide or narrow body, regional, business, etc.

Customize the electronic strips of each airport through configuration files (csv). Establish the number of columns, functions of the electronic strip and even the information of the strip for each of the blocks. Unleash your creativity and add a background image.

You can configure and assign special airline liveries. Define the flight type, such as cargo or regional, or even country of origin, through a fully configurable schedule. Define terminals according to the name of the airline, international flights, national flights, by special colors, cargo or regional.

Built For Professionals

This is a detailed simulation also used by professionals for training. Use voice commands to communicate with the pilots and sit in the tower with all the tools that a real air traffic controller would have.

