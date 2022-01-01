  • South Oak Co - Traffic In Sight Central USA MSFS

    South Oak Co - Traffic In Sight Central USA MSFS

    In real world flying, the skies are filled with traffic hazards. It is very common for air traffic control to not be in radio contact with many of these traffic factors. It is up to you, as the pilot, to visually acquire the traffic and avoid a collision. Add a unique challenge and increase your immersive simulator experience by using Traffic in Sight!

    Features

    • Multiple types of traffic hazards including drones, helicopters, hot air balloons, hang gliders, gliders, powered paragliders, and aerobatic aircraft
    • Dynamic and expansive low altitude traffic coverage for the entire areas of TEXAS, OKLAHOMA, NEW MEXICO, COLORADO, ARIZONA, & UTAH
    • All traffic models are fully animated and flying
    • Traffic ranges in altitudes from the surface up to 6,000 ft with random flight tracks
    • All traffic is fully collision enabled
    • Night lighting on all helicopters and aerobatic aircraft
    • LOD optimization results in a minimal impact on simulator frame rates

