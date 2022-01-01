Pizzagalli.ch Updates To Support X-Plane 12

We are pleased to announce that all pizzagalli.ch planes are, after several weeks of work, compatible with X-Plane 12.

The latest is the AW-609.

Also includes:

F15

Su33

P30

Su-57

Su-75

F19

MV22 Osprey

See all pizzagalli.ch aircraft at the FlightSim.Com Store