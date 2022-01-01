We are pleased to announce that all pizzagalli.ch planes are, after several weeks of work, compatible with X-Plane 12.
The latest is the AW-609.
Also includes:
- F15
- Su33
- P30
- Su-57
- Su-75
- F19
- MV22 Osprey
