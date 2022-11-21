  • Coming Soon - Ford Trimotor for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

    Ford Trimotor for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

    Taog’s Hangar is happy to announce the soon release of the Ford Trimotor for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

    After creating the Huey addon for MSFS Taog’s Hangar’s team decided to change path a little bit and go for another historical American aircraft, the Ford A5 Trimotor, also nicknamed the “Tin Goose”.

    First flown on June 11, 1926, the all-metal Ford Tri-Motor represented a giant leap forward for commercial aviation. It provided the first truly reliable and comfortable coast-to-coast passenger service in the US – Transcontinental Air Transport (TAT) was subsequently established purely for that purpose, taking advantage of the new machine’s ground-breaking capabilities. The Tri-Motor was powered by three 220-hp (165-kW) Wright J-5 Whirlwind radial piston engines, accommodation for two pilots and 12 passengers.

    The exterior model with the iconic corrugated steel (fully modelized) fuselage

    The cockpit

    A total of 199 aircraft were built in a surprisingly large number of variants by Ford’s Stout Metal Airplane Division. Although successful, the design was soon surpassed by Douglas with its DC-2 (forerunner to the legendary DC-3) and production ceased on June 7, 1933. Trimotors nevertheless served with a multitude of airlines, as well as the USAAC, US Navy and Royal Canadian Air Force.

    The US Navy (Float version) and USAAC (Standard) liveries
    The panel

    TH is pleased to say that the Tin-goose is almost completed, the stages of modelling and animation rigging are almost done as well as most of the texturing,

    This add-on will feature full PBR textures for the whole aircraft , interior and exterior, for maximum realism and an immersive experience. Sound design is still ongoing as well as more details to be added to the cockpit and cabin.

    The back of the cockpit with the fully modelized cabin

    This addon will provide the flight simmers with the following features:

    • Fully modelized interior and exterior
    • Physically Based Rendering textures
    • Full interior cockpit animation
    • Full Exterior Animations
    • Land version models
    • Float version models
    • 7 liveries (so far)
    • Opening luggage compartment- underside of wings
    • Opening Passenger door
    • Original sound design
    • Paint kit

    Detailed exterior model with fully modeled Wright J-5 Whirlwind radial piston engines.

    The public can expect a release before Christmas, but pre-alphas will be rolled out for some testing by the Community.

    If you want more information about the project our directly talk to the team, please head to their Discord server: https://discord.gg/37EBvTQq

