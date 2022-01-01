  • Aerosoft Airport - Karlsruhe Baden-Baden For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-19-2022  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft Airport - Karlsruhe Baden-Baden For MSFS

    Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden Airport (IATA: FKB, ICAO: EDSB) is the second largest commercial airport in Baden-Wuerttemberg in terms of passenger numbers. The airport is a base for the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair. It has a 3000 m long and 45 m wide runway.

    Accurate ground layout of 2022 with taxiway signs and ground markings, high-resolution models of passenger terminals and airport buildings as well as animated passengers in terminals and walkways provide a realistic feeling of the airport scenery. Further dynamic night lighting ensures pure realism at night.

