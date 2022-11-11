The H-4 Hercules "Spruce Goose" Story - Real vs Simulated

The H-4 Hercules (AKA the Spruce Goose) joined the Microsoft Flight Simulator platform in celebration of the 40th Anniversary on November 11, 2022.

In Part 1, we learn about the man behind this famous aircraft that only flew once. Original Howard Hughes audio and video included.

In Part 2, we learn about the assembly and the flight of the H-4 on November 2, 1947 comparing original real world video with Flight Simulator.

