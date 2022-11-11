  • The H-4 Hercules "Spruce Goose" Story - Real vs Simulated

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-20-2022 10:02 AM  Number of Views: 647  
    0 Comments

    The H-4 Hercules "Spruce Goose" Story - Real vs Simulated

    By Laurie Doering

    The H-4 Hercules (AKA the Spruce Goose) joined the Microsoft Flight Simulator platform in celebration of the 40th Anniversary on November 11, 2022.

    In Part 1, we learn about the man behind this famous aircraft that only flew once. Original Howard Hughes audio and video included.

    In Part 2, we learn about the assembly and the flight of the H-4 on November 2, 1947 comparing original real world video with Flight Simulator.

    Laurie Doering
    The Flight Level

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design embraer f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany helicopter ifr indiafoxtecho inibuilds iniscene just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d orbx pilatus pmdg roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios snow sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    American B777-223ER

    Finally, FRONTIER

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    Finally, FRONTIER...this paint works after a upgrade from FlyByFire. Loads of Views & Angles.

    Last Post By: pugilist2 Today, 11:16 AM Go to last post
    geoffreyshiptom

    Flights not saving properly

    Thread Starter: geoffreyshiptom

    So I land at an airstrip, taxi to parking, shut everything down, and save the .FLT file. When I restart and load the .FLT file the aircraft has...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 10:50 AM Go to last post
    beroun

    Shutting down FS restarts it

    Thread Starter: beroun

    Hi, Am encountering a weird issue. When shutting down FS9 it starts restarting itself to the initially saved default flight. Therefore I can...

    Last Post By: beroun Today, 10:22 AM Go to last post
    beroun

    Reinstall purchased Items Q

    Thread Starter: beroun

    Hi, Sorry to flood forum with this but most likely will do the full FS9 reinstall on my PC. Question: Have purchased some items in the past,...

    Last Post By: beroun Today, 08:26 AM Go to last post