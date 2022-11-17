Just Flight Fokker F28 Dev Update MSFS

Since our previous update for the Fokker F28 Fellowship, our development team have been busy wrapping up their work on the modelling and texturing of the aircraft. Most notable additions to the aircraft now are the fully animated passenger and cargo doors, as well as the inclusion of wheel chocks and cones around the aircraft. This visual work is pretty much complete now and is simply undergoing further testing.

Coding work has also begun on the myriad of the F28’s systems, many of which are unique to the F28 and require close collaboration with our testing team of ex-F28 flight, engineering, and training crews to ensure we achieve a very high level of accuracy. You certainly won’t be mistaking this aircraft for your typical airliner!

With all animations, cockpit instrumentation, annunciators, and basic systems now working, we have handed the aircraft over to our flight model and sound developers so they can begin to work their magic. Once the flight dynamics and sounds are complete, we will aim to bring you some videos focusing on these features.

This week we have also supplied a new build out to our testing team which included the first batch of functional systems. The aircraft is now in a flyable state and our testing teams are looking over the newly coded systems and providing us with their ever-valuable feedback.

Here's a small selection of screenshots from our latest build to support this entry. We hope you've enjoyed the update.

