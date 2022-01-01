  • FlightSim Community Survey 2022

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-18-2022 10:25 AM  Number of Views: 9  
    0 Comments

    FlightSim Community Survey 2022

    FlightSim Community Survey 2022 Now Online!

    Nov 18 to Nov 28 Navigraph is conducting a FlightSim Community Survey together with several major addon developers and organizations within the flight simulation community. The survey, the largest of its kind, aims to gauge the prevailing flight simulation trends and users’ requests for future development.

    Take The Survey Here

    Like previous years, this survey has an emphasis on the major flight simulators such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, Lockeed Martin Prepar3D and Laminar Research X-Plane, but the survey also includes questions about add-ons, tools, and flight simulation consoles.

    This is the largest and most comprehensive flight simulation survey in the world! By participating you are influencing the future of the community.

    The results from the survey will be presented on https://blog.navigraph.com Mid-December, but also by the partners participating to this survey (to the extent they wish to do so).

    Take The Survey Here

    1. Categories:
    2. FS2004,
    3. FSX,
    4. X-Plane,
    5. HN,
    6. Prepar3D,
    7. MSFS,
    8. 2022
    Tags: navigraph, survey

