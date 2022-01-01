  • VSKYLABS Previews 'Test-Pilot': DC-3 Airliner for X-Plane 12

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-17-2022 11:46 AM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    VSKYLABS Previews 'Test-Pilot': DC-3 Airliner for X-Plane 12

    VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': DC-3 Airliner for X-Plane 12 (X-Plane by Laminar Research) - The VSKYLABS 'DC-3 Division' is working hard on two C-47 conversions; The DC-3 Airliner and the TT-3 Turbine conversion.

    Here is an *Early* WIP screenshot showing part of the evolving VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': DC-3 Airliner cockpit environment, as it is shaping into an all-civilian DC-3.

    It is not a cosmetic modification: The aircraft; 3-d model, flight dynamics, electrical system, engines, cockpit and cabin sections are being re-developed and re-engineered to become a modernized, all civilian DC-3. Yet, a lot of effort is made to keep the iconic DC-3 look and feel very much pronounced and alive, as in existing modern DC-3 conversions.

    VSKYLABS Previews 'Test-Pilot': DC-3 Airliner for X-Plane 12

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany helicopter ifr indiafoxtecho inibuilds iniscene italy just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d orbx pilatus pmdg roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    BillD22

    Chalk 40

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    Here are some shots of the Liberty Foundation's WWII era C-47 "Chalk 40." The aircraft is painted in the D-Day invasion striped paint scheme and has...

    Last Post By: darrenvox Today, 01:37 PM Go to last post
    BillD22

    Leaving Kodiak

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    Here are a couple of quick shots of a Kenmore Air DHC2 Otter climbing out of Kodiak (PADQ) Alaska on a late afternoon flight up to Valdez (PAVD).

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:50 PM Go to last post
    gt401964

    Trying to get into this site has become a joke

    Thread Starter: gt401964

    I try to come on here but get constant "checking for connection". It never used to be like this. I understand trying to keep bots out but the time...

    Last Post By: widgy Today, 12:11 PM Go to last post
    JSMR

    1 Wx program, 3 different reports.

    Thread Starter: JSMR

    FSGRW & FS2004 FSGRW - 300/19G25 FS9 (shift z) 313/18 Atis - 280/15 QUE????!!!!!!

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 11:53 AM Go to last post