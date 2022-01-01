VSKYLABS Previews 'Test-Pilot': DC-3 Airliner for X-Plane 12

VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': DC-3 Airliner for X-Plane 12 (X-Plane by Laminar Research) - The VSKYLABS 'DC-3 Division' is working hard on two C-47 conversions; The DC-3 Airliner and the TT-3 Turbine conversion.

Here is an *Early* WIP screenshot showing part of the evolving VSKYLABS 'Test-Pilot': DC-3 Airliner cockpit environment, as it is shaping into an all-civilian DC-3.

It is not a cosmetic modification: The aircraft; 3-d model, flight dynamics, electrical system, engines, cockpit and cabin sections are being re-developed and re-engineered to become a modernized, all civilian DC-3. Yet, a lot of effort is made to keep the iconic DC-3 look and feel very much pronounced and alive, as in existing modern DC-3 conversions.

