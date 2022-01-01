ToLiss Working On EFB Completion And CPDLC

Just a little heads up on what we are working on these days - EFB completion and CPDLC!

With the new EFB features in combination with our Interactive ACP (IACP), you can do RL operational flights without having to go into the ISCS. Everything you need is available via the EFB (interactive checklists, performance and weight and balance computations, including requesting METARs via the LDG Perf calculator) or the IACP (loading/unloading cargo, managing ground services, fuel and doors etc.) The ISCS of course remains available with all features for those who want to keep using it and is still your goto place for simulation specific functions that do not exist in the real aircraft.

The CPDLC will be based on the Hoppie network and you can request clearances as per real life FCOM functionality.

All of this will be coming to your favorite X-Plane Airbusses soon, starting with the A340-600, followed by the other two!

