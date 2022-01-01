Aeroplane Heaven Announces DC-3 Plans

Now that the dust has settled.

We very much hope that you are all enjoying the DC-3 and the 40th Anniversary package. As a totally free gift from Microsoft, it is an awesome piece of work.

As part of our contractual obligations, the DC-3 will be subject to a continuous programme of upgrades, improvements and enhancements, just like our regular products. The DC-3 is an aeroplane very dear to our hearts and we want to ensure we can deliver the very best we can. So for those of you who are making assumptions and erroneous conjecture, stop.

Also, those who have been critical of Asobo with regard to the DC-3, you are firing at the wrong target. We are contracted to Microsoft and the DC-3 is a Microsoft product. We are in complete agreement over the future of the DC-3. We would never have agreed to do this project had that not been the case.

We are already assembling a list of bug-fixes and improvements based on comment in forums and from the MS Beta Team. Also, we are currently at work on a series of real-world liveries which we will distribute absoolutely FREE as a series of livery packs. This will effectively add up to 24 new RW liveries t your collections!

So,in the meantime, continue to enjoy this fabulous 40th Anniversary gift from Microsoft and know, from us here at AH, the journey is far from over.

Source

DC-3 Training Videos

A couple of really good informative videos on the DC-3.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jNPb_eo8BDA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pEjEUbV_qw

Source