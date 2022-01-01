  • Aeroplane Heaven Announces DC-3 Plans

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-17-2022 10:38 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aeroplane Heaven Announces DC-3 Plans

    Now that the dust has settled.

    We very much hope that you are all enjoying the DC-3 and the 40th Anniversary package. As a totally free gift from Microsoft, it is an awesome piece of work.

    As part of our contractual obligations, the DC-3 will be subject to a continuous programme of upgrades, improvements and enhancements, just like our regular products. The DC-3 is an aeroplane very dear to our hearts and we want to ensure we can deliver the very best we can. So for those of you who are making assumptions and erroneous conjecture, stop.

    Also, those who have been critical of Asobo with regard to the DC-3, you are firing at the wrong target. We are contracted to Microsoft and the DC-3 is a Microsoft product. We are in complete agreement over the future of the DC-3. We would never have agreed to do this project had that not been the case.

    We are already assembling a list of bug-fixes and improvements based on comment in forums and from the MS Beta Team. Also, we are currently at work on a series of real-world liveries which we will distribute absoolutely FREE as a series of livery packs. This will effectively add up to 24 new RW liveries t your collections!

    So,in the meantime, continue to enjoy this fabulous 40th Anniversary gift from Microsoft and know, from us here at AH, the journey is far from over.

    Source

    DC-3 Training Videos

    A couple of really good informative videos on the DC-3.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jNPb_eo8BDA

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pEjEUbV_qw

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus birds boeing boeing 737 burning blue design canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design embraer f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsx germany helicopter ifr indiafoxtecho inibuilds iniscene just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d orbx pilatus pmdg roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios snow sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    JSMR

    1 Wx program, 3 different reports.

    Thread Starter: JSMR

    FSGRW & FS2004 FSGRW - 300/19G25 FS9 (shift z) 313/18 Atis - 280/15 QUE????!!!!!!

    Last Post By: JSMR Today, 11:53 AM Go to last post
    EngEd

    A Quandary for an Old Timer

    Thread Starter: EngEd

    EngEd here. I've been enjoying FS since FS5 and, especially GMax since it was introduced. For years, I've used a Windows XP-partitioned iMac27 for...

    Last Post By: EngEd Today, 11:40 AM Go to last post
    ahammond

    Rcomendations for VR settings

    Thread Starter: ahammond

    In normal PC mode, I run FS2020 at almost all ultra or top end of the settings. I have just bought an HP Reverb and I am very impressed with the...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 09:05 AM Go to last post
    BillD22

    Chalk 40

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    Here are some shots of the Liberty Foundation's WWII era C-47 "Chalk 40." The aircraft is painted in the D-Day invasion striped paint scheme and has...

    Last Post By: Macroburst Today, 12:13 AM Go to last post