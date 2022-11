FlyByWire Simulations A380X Preview Video

If you want to fly something really big in MSFS 2020, you cannot get bigger than the Airbus A380X. FlyByWire announced some time ago that they are working on the A380X and now we have the first video showing the plane in-sim. While still under development, this gives an idea what is in store.

FlyByWire A380X Progress Reveal

