X-Plane 12 Official Trailer Video Released

Today Laminar Research has released their official trailer video for X-Plane 12. Official still in early release, with full release coming in December, the video gives a good overview of the major XP12 features while giving you a good look at the flightsim in action.
X-Plane 12 is here! Try our Early Access - www.x-plane.com/try-it
Features
- Volumetric 3D Clouds
- Physics-Based Photometric Lighting Model
- 18 Aircraft – from the Piper Cub to Airbus A330
- Worldwide 3D Water
- Rewritten Air Traffic Control System
- Global 3D Forests
- Seasonal Textures and Weather Effects
- Revamped Real Weather Data and Rendering
vBulletin Message