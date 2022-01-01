  • X-Plane 12 Official Trailer Video Released

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-16-2022 10:49 AM  
    X-Plane 12 Official Trailer Video Release

    Today Laminar Research has released their official trailer video for X-Plane 12. Official still in early release, with full release coming in December, the video gives a good overview of the major XP12 features while giving you a good look at the flightsim in action.

    X-Plane 12 is here! Try our Early Access - www.x-plane.com/try-it

    Features

    • Volumetric 3D Clouds
    • Physics-Based Photometric Lighting Model
    • 18 Aircraft – from the Piper Cub to Airbus A330
    • Worldwide 3D Water
    • Rewritten Air Traffic Control System
    • Global 3D Forests
    • Seasonal Textures and Weather Effects
    • Revamped Real Weather Data and Rendering

    1. tusler's Avatar
      tusler - Today, 12:27 PM
      Looks great, I wish I could get the constant flashing to stop when I am around the clouds in the cockpit.

