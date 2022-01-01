X-Plane 12 Official Trailer Video Released

Today Laminar Research has released their official trailer video for X-Plane 12. Official still in early release, with full release coming in December, the video gives a good overview of the major XP12 features while giving you a good look at the flightsim in action.

X-Plane 12 is here! Try our Early Access - www.x-plane.com/try-it

Features