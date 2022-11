Aerobask Updates Phenom 300 For X-Plane 12

Aircraft designer Aerobask announces that their Phenom 300 business jet has been updated to support X-Plane 12. The update is free for previous customers. The Embraer EMB-505 Phenom 300 is a jet aircraft developed by the Brazilian aerospace manufacturer Embraer.

New X-Plane 12 Version

New XP12 flight model by X-Aerodynamics

New XP12 Menus

New G1000 Features

Windshield Rain and Icing

New XP12 Lightning

