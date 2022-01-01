Golden Age Simulations – Meyers OTW-160 For FSX/P3D

The Meyers OTW (Out To Win) was a 1930s United States training biplane designed by Allen Meyers and built by his Meyers Aircraft Company from 1936 to 1944. In anticipation for a demand for training aircraft caused by the introduction of a civilian war training scheme (in which civil flying schools would provide primary training for the military), Allen Meyers designed the OTW and formed the Meyers Aircraft Company to build it. The OTW was a conventional biplane with tandem seating for two in open cockpits and a fixed tailwheel landing gear. The prototype was powered by a 125 hp (93 kW) Warner Scarab engine and it first flew on 10 May 1936. The aircraft was produced in two main variants: the OTW-145 powered by a 145 hp (108 kW) Warner Super Scarab, and the OTW-160 powered by a 160 hp (119 kW) Kinner R-5 engine. Our representation is that of the Kinner powered model 160. It is fully animated with tool tips active in the VC cockpit for all animated parts and is fully compatible with all versions of Lockheed Martin Prepar3D as well as Legacy FSXA and FSX Steam Editions.

Package Includes

High quality, Fully Animated 3D Model with 4 period correct liveries.

3D Modeled Gauges

Fully Modeled Detailed Kinner R-5 Radial Engine

High Resolution (4096 x 4096) DXT 5 Textures

Fully Animated VC cockpit with VC Cockpit Shadowing and Smooth 3D modeled gauges

User Controlled Aircraft Configuration Manager

VC Cockpit Custom Sound Package

Volumetric Propeller Textures

High Fidelity Sound Files

Precision Flight Dynamics

Fully Animated Pilot Figures

Custom installer for Lockheed Martin Prepar3D (all versions), Legacy FSXA, and FSX Steam Edition

