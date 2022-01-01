  • Golden Age Simulations – Meyers OTW-160 For FSX/P3D

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-15-2022 11:44 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Golden Age Simulations – Meyers OTW-160 For FSX/P3D

    The Meyers OTW (Out To Win) was a 1930s United States training biplane designed by Allen Meyers and built by his Meyers Aircraft Company from 1936 to 1944. In anticipation for a demand for training aircraft caused by the introduction of a civilian war training scheme (in which civil flying schools would provide primary training for the military), Allen Meyers designed the OTW and formed the Meyers Aircraft Company to build it. The OTW was a conventional biplane with tandem seating for two in open cockpits and a fixed tailwheel landing gear. The prototype was powered by a 125 hp (93 kW) Warner Scarab engine and it first flew on 10 May 1936. The aircraft was produced in two main variants: the OTW-145 powered by a 145 hp (108 kW) Warner Super Scarab, and the OTW-160 powered by a 160 hp (119 kW) Kinner R-5 engine. Our representation is that of the Kinner powered model 160. It is fully animated with tool tips active in the VC cockpit for all animated parts and is fully compatible with all versions of Lockheed Martin Prepar3D as well as Legacy FSXA and FSX Steam Editions.

    Golden Age Simulations – Meyers OTW-160 For FSX/P3D

    Golden Age Simulations – Meyers OTW-160 For FSX/P3D

    Golden Age Simulations – Meyers OTW-160 For FSX/P3D

    Package Includes

    • High quality, Fully Animated 3D Model with 4 period correct liveries.
    • 3D Modeled Gauges
    • Fully Modeled Detailed Kinner R-5 Radial Engine
    • High Resolution (4096 x 4096) DXT 5 Textures
    • Fully Animated VC cockpit with VC Cockpit Shadowing and Smooth 3D modeled gauges
    • User Controlled Aircraft Configuration Manager
    • VC Cockpit Custom Sound Package
    • Volumetric Propeller Textures
    • High Fidelity Sound Files
    • Precision Flight Dynamics
    • Fully Animated Pilot Figures
    • Custom installer for Lockheed Martin Prepar3D (all versions), Legacy FSXA, and FSX Steam Edition

    Golden Age Simulations – Meyers OTW-160 For FSX/P3D

    Golden Age Simulations – Meyers OTW-160 For FSX/P3D

    Purchase Golden Age Simulations – Meyers OTW-160 For FSX/P3D
    See other aircraft from Golden Age Simulations

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany helicopter ifr indiafoxtecho inibuilds iniscene just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d orbx pilatus pmdg roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios snow sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Ottersphere

    Hardware Mode (full screen) FPS capped at 30. Why?

    Thread Starter: Ottersphere

    Okay All, So apparently I’m having trouble understanding the relationship between CPU/GPU/Monitor in FS9 as it relates to fps. To start with,...

    Last Post By: defaid Today, 11:11 AM Go to last post
    Garciamk3g

    Yesterday was a busy day on the Beaver

    Thread Starter: Garciamk3g

    Yesterday was a busy day on the Beaver, Hopping from one bast to the other.

    Last Post By: Garciamk3g Today, 11:02 AM Go to last post
    oteymus

    Bombers?

    Thread Starter: oteymus

    Hey, Has anybody but me noticed that there are no bombers available in MSFS 2020? I don't see any (both prop and jet) from either Microsoft or the...

    Last Post By: mallcott Today, 10:47 AM Go to last post
    leuen

    FS-Shipyards Chesapeake Bay AI ship rraffic

    Thread Starter: leuen

    As it's known, FS-Shipyards has closed its website, and thus made all download options impossible. Once again: what a pity! So does anyone still...

    Last Post By: leuen Today, 09:06 AM Go to last post