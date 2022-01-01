Sky Simulations - McDonnell Douglas MD-11 V3.0 For MSFS

Sky Simulations announces the release of their new McDonnell Douglas MD-11 v3.0 for MSFS 2020. This aircraft is completely redesigned adopting all the new MSFS technologies. It includes four different models: passenger, freighter each with two engine choices.
Featurees
- MSFS native custom decals
- Dynamic flexible wings
- High resolution textures
- 3D Fan Blades
- MSFS native icing effects
- Physically Based Rendering (PBR)
- Fully operational 3-position landing lights (retracted, extended off and extended on)
- Every detail of the aircraft is accurately modeled
- 3D modeled Pitots, Static probes, Static ports
- Operational wipers (4 positions Park-Int-Slow-Fast)
- Animated thrust reversers
A wide variety of both passenger and cargo liveries is also included.
