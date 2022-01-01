Sky Simulations - McDonnell Douglas MD-11 V3.0 For MSFS

Sky Simulations announces the release of their new McDonnell Douglas MD-11 v3.0 for MSFS 2020. This aircraft is completely redesigned adopting all the new MSFS technologies. It includes four different models: passenger, freighter each with two engine choices.

Featurees

MSFS native custom decals

Dynamic flexible wings

High resolution textures

3D Fan Blades

MSFS native icing effects

Physically Based Rendering (PBR)

Fully operational 3-position landing lights (retracted, extended off and extended on)

Every detail of the aircraft is accurately modeled

3D modeled Pitots, Static probes, Static ports

Operational wipers (4 positions Park-Int-Slow-Fast)

Animated thrust reversers

A wide variety of both passenger and cargo liveries is also included.

