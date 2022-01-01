  • Sky Simulations - McDonnell Douglas MD-11 V3.0 For MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    Sky Simulations - McDonnell Douglas MD-11 V3.0 For MSFS

    Sky Simulations announces the release of their new McDonnell Douglas MD-11 v3.0 for MSFS 2020. This aircraft is completely redesigned adopting all the new MSFS technologies. It includes four different models: passenger, freighter each with two engine choices.

    Featurees

    • MSFS native custom decals
    • Dynamic flexible wings
    • High resolution textures
    • 3D Fan Blades
    • MSFS native icing effects
    • Physically Based Rendering (PBR)
    • Fully operational 3-position landing lights (retracted, extended off and extended on)
    • Every detail of the aircraft is accurately modeled
    • 3D modeled Pitots, Static probes, Static ports
    • Operational wipers (4 positions Park-Int-Slow-Fast)
    • Animated thrust reversers

    A wide variety of both passenger and cargo liveries is also included.

