  • Aeroplane Heaven Announces Avro Lancaster For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-14-2022 11:51 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    Designer Aeroplane Heaven has announced that they are working on the Avro Lancaster for MSFS 2020. The Lancaster played a major role in the RAF operations during WWII. With the announcement they've provided a series of early development shots.

    Source

