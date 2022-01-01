  • Tutorial: Practice Holding Pattern Entries Here - 10 Hold Entries

    Practice Holding Pattern Entries Here - 10 Hold Entries

    Practice Holding Pattern Entries Here - 10 Hold Entries

    By thecorporatepilotdad

    If you are learning holding patterns and hold entries, this video will help practice figuring hold entry method based on the location the aircraft is coming from. There are 10 scenarios after the example. It is possible some entries will be between two sectors and one of two entry types could be used.

    Answers will be given after the timer counts down and the animated airplane will fly the approximate entry.

    Visuals are shown with Microsoft Flight Simulator. The aircraft used in the video is the Turbo Arrow IV made by Just Flight.

    thecorporatepilotdad
    Youtube channel
    The Corporate Pilot Guys Podcast
    Just Flight - PA-28R Turbo Arrow IV

    This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.

