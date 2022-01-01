  • Boundless Releases Inverness EGPE For X-Plane

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 11-14-2022 11:11 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Boundless Releases Inverness EGPE For X-Plane

    Welcome to Inverness! After multiple real world site visits, as well as actual flights to and from this airport, we have recreated Inverness Airport for XP11 and XP12 in stunning detail. The coverage extends far beyond the airport itself, included in the product are all nearby industrial parks, as well as the nearby Dalcross Heliport - available as a free optional download within this package. So whether you're flying a PA28, or an A320, Inverness has something just for you!

    Features

    • Real World Airport Layout
    • Up to date, HD Ortho imagery
    • 4K Photorealistic Textures
    • PBR ground and building textures
    • Dynamic Night lighting based of rel world colour tones
    • 3D Hedges, trees and Vegetation
    • 3D Grass
    • Nearby houses and farms modelled
    • Dalcross Helipad Included
    • Rain and seasonal effects on ground (XP12 Only)
    • HD, PBR Static Aircraft (GA & Airline)
    • Custom HD PBR vehicles (airside and landside)
    • Fully accurate ground markings - including accurately modelled cracks / wear & tear

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsdg fsx germany helicopter ifr indiafoxtecho inibuilds iniscene just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning ii m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs mustang navigraph night3d orbx pilatus pmdg roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios snow sofly south oak co spitfire sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12 xp12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Remembrance Day Tribute

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?24741-Remembrance-Day-Tribute

    Last Post By: yubi Today, 11:59 AM Go to last post
    Garciamk3g

    Yesterday was a busy day on the Beaver

    Thread Starter: Garciamk3g

    Yesterday was a busy day on the Beaver, Hopping from one bast to the other.

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 11:02 AM Go to last post
    jankees

    Bush flying

    Thread Starter: jankees

    TA (0001) by JanKees Blom, on Flickr TA (0002) by JanKees Blom, on Flickr TA (0005) by JanKees Blom, on Flickr TA (0006) by JanKees Blom, on...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 11:01 AM Go to last post
    jankees

    R4d nats

    Thread Starter: jankees

    NATS (0005) by JanKees Blom, on Flickr NATS (0004) by JanKees Blom, on Flickr NATS (0006) by JanKees Blom, on Flickr NATS (0008) by JanKees...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 10:59 AM Go to last post