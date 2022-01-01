Boundless Releases Inverness EGPE For X-Plane

Welcome to Inverness! After multiple real world site visits, as well as actual flights to and from this airport, we have recreated Inverness Airport for XP11 and XP12 in stunning detail. The coverage extends far beyond the airport itself, included in the product are all nearby industrial parks, as well as the nearby Dalcross Heliport - available as a free optional download within this package. So whether you're flying a PA28, or an A320, Inverness has something just for you!
Features
- Real World Airport Layout
- Up to date, HD Ortho imagery
- 4K Photorealistic Textures
- PBR ground and building textures
- Dynamic Night lighting based of rel world colour tones
- 3D Hedges, trees and Vegetation
- 3D Grass
- Nearby houses and farms modelled
- Dalcross Helipad Included
- Rain and seasonal effects on ground (XP12 Only)
- HD, PBR Static Aircraft (GA & Airline)
- Custom HD PBR vehicles (airside and landside)
- Fully accurate ground markings - including accurately modelled cracks / wear & tear