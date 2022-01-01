Boundless Releases Inverness EGPE For X-Plane

Welcome to Inverness! After multiple real world site visits, as well as actual flights to and from this airport, we have recreated Inverness Airport for XP11 and XP12 in stunning detail. The coverage extends far beyond the airport itself, included in the product are all nearby industrial parks, as well as the nearby Dalcross Heliport - available as a free optional download within this package. So whether you're flying a PA28, or an A320, Inverness has something just for you!

Features

Real World Airport Layout

Up to date, HD Ortho imagery

4K Photorealistic Textures

PBR ground and building textures

Dynamic Night lighting based of rel world colour tones

3D Hedges, trees and Vegetation

3D Grass

Nearby houses and farms modelled

Dalcross Helipad Included

Rain and seasonal effects on ground (XP12 Only)

HD, PBR Static Aircraft (GA & Airline)

Custom HD PBR vehicles (airside and landside)

Fully accurate ground markings - including accurately modelled cracks / wear & tear

