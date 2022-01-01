AuthentiKit: Here Come The Mosquitos!

On Friday 11th we were very proud to release our first Mosquito flight control. This really is a magnificent piece of engineering and is the result of a collaboration between several community members over more than 12 months. The primary designer was Harry Armstrong ably supported by Dennis Wierzbicki who managed to set up a great relationship between AuthentiKit and AV Specs in New Zealand, a world renowned authority on the Mosquito. At the crucial stage of testing and documentation Saladin_Wolf (Discord name) stepped in to finally help get this project over the line.

A Twin Engine First For AuthentiKit

Yet again we have a project that is pushing the boundaries of the AuthentiKit modular flight control system. It's our first dual engine unit but compatibility with our hub system is of course assured. With two inputs, the first goes to the H2 throttle input on the universal hub with no wiring changes needed and the second goes to the new H8 engine two input. We've now actually achieved maximum capacity for the Universal Hub Version One however in the near future we intend to increase capacity for 20 more inputs.

Coming Next

Harry is actually already well progressed on more Mosquito controls and you can look forward to the elevator trim wheel in the near future followed by flaps, rudder bias and more.

