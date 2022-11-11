FlightFX Announces SF50 Release Date MSFS

Price Set $24.99 US and will be available in the Marketplace.

Dateline: Chicago, IL, 11/11/22 — Lead: FlightFX/Volctech announces the date for its much anticipated launch of the SF50 Vision Jet for MSFS 2020.

The team has been heads down as of late finishing off the SF50 G2 and is happy to let everyone know that it will be available in the Marketplace on November 22, 2022 at a price of $24.99.

Nick Sdoucos, CEO of FlightFX says “There has been so much anticipation around this launch. We have thousands of questions on pricing and when the plane is going to launch. It's great to finally be able to let the cat out of the bag.”

“The entire team has really poured their heart and soul into this project. It’s really been quite the journey and it's definitely the culmination of a lot of late nights and missed family time.”

The team at FlightFX has been super focused on the small details and really trying to capture the experience of flying the real aircraft.

“We are already working on a few additions and enhancements that will come in subsequent updates. We will, as with other products, continue to maintain support and customer service as we go forward. In fact one of the major improvements we will be rolling out will occur shortly after the much anticipated refresh of the WT G3000. There are a bunch of new features that will unlock for this aircraft once we are able to incorporate it. It will be like getting a whole new plane all over again.” Says Sdoucos.

In addition to the plane, livery jockeys will be happy to know that it's expected to ship with a paint kit so users will be able to rock new liveries right from the get go.

Anyone interested in seeing more of the aircraft before launch should be on the lookout for more information on exclusive pre-launch streams with TwoToneMurphy and TheFlyingFabio. Details on dates and times will be made available soon.

Users can find more information on the FlightFX Discord channel and on their website.

www.flightfx.io

discord.gg/flightfx-852695133040017448