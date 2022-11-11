MSFS 2020 40th Anniversary Edition Arrives Today

Today we will be releasing the free 40th Anniversary Edition update to Microsoft Flight Simulator. This is the biggest update to MSFS since its initial release in 2020, and it has been a huge labor of love and source of pride for the development team. To our millions of loyal fans and sim pilots, from those who have been with us since the start with MSFS 1.0 way back in 1982, to those who embarked on their first simulated flight with the latest version in 2020, thank you for being part of this journey with us. The sky is calling!

The 40th Anniversary Edition update will be released at 8am PST (1600Z) on Friday. See this chart for the release time in various different global cities. The size of the update will be about 22 GB (for Premium Deluxe) and users will require 40 GB of free space. Release notes will be made available at launch time, as will an update to our Known Issues list.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition Includes:

A true-to-life airliner, the Airbus A310-300.

Seven renowned historical aircraft: the 1903 Wright Flyer, the 1915 Curtiss JN-4 Jenny, the 1927 Ryan NYP Spirit of St. Louis, the 1935 Douglas DC-3, the beautiful 1937 Grumman G-21 Goose, the 1947 Havilland DHC-2 Beaver, and the famous 1947 Hughes H-4 Hercules "Spruce Goose," the largest seaplane and wooden aircraft ever built.

Four classic airports, including the Meigs Field in Chicago, a traditional home airport for the Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise.

The 40th anniversary edition also features, for the first time since the platform's 2006 release, helicopters and gliders that perform with life-like realism.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition is available now as a free update for existing players on Xbox Series X|S and PC with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Windows, and Steam, and on Xbox One and supported mobile phones, tablets, and lower-spec PCs via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

