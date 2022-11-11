  • LatinVFR Releases Baltimore-Washington KBWI For MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    LatinVFR Releases Baltimore-Washington KBWI For MSFS

    Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (IATA: BWI, ICAO: KBWI, FAA LID: BWI), commonly referred to as BWI or BWI Marshall, is an international airport in the Eastern United States serving mainly Baltimore, Maryland and Washington, D.C. With Dulles International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, it is one of three major airports serving the Washington–Baltimore metropolitan area. Located in an unincorporated area of Anne Arundel County,the airport is 9 miles (14 km) south of Downtown Baltimore and 30 miles (48 km) northeast of Washington, D.C.

    • Hand made and detailed PBR ground markings and textures according to the most recent airport situation.
    • Hand made, Realistic terminals, cargo buildings airport buildings using MSFS PBR materials.
    • Usage of parallax materials on buildings.
    • Realistic airport lighting.
    • Customized and enhanced jetways.
    • Accurate airport gate/parking to current real-world airport layout.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

